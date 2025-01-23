Kanpur Shocker: Thief Caught Hanging from Moving Train Window While Attempting to Steal (Watch Video)

A video of a bold thief attempting to steal from passengers on a moving train has gone viral. video recorded by passengers as the train left Kanpur railway station, the footage shows the thief dangling from a window while trying to snatch a phone or other valuables. He casually moves the handle of a coach seat up and down while munching on food. Passengers, taken aback by his audacity, quickly start recording.

Despite the train's speed and the risk of falling, the thief appears unruffled, continuing his antics without regard for safety. The video concludes with him still hanging from the window.

Posted on Instagram by @travel_with_ahmad0 with the caption “No love for life,” the video has attracted over 3 million views and more than 67,000 likes. Many commenters have called for the thief's arrest, with some speculating that the train may be the Gomti Express, which runs between Lucknow and Delhi.