Karnataka: Yamaraj, Chitragupta and Ghosts Measure Potholes on Udupi Road; Watch Video

A unique protest against potholes in Karnataka's Udupi was witnessed on Krishna Janmashtami, as people dressed as Yamaraj, Chitragupta, and ghosts were seen measuring the potholes on the roads. This act by the protesters highlighted the poor condition of local roads in the state.

The protest took place on Tuesday on the Adi Udupi-Malpe road, drawing attention from onlookers and passersby. A video of the performance has since gone viral on social media. In the video, people dressed as Yamaraj, Chitragupta, and ghosts can be seen performing long jumps over the potholes and measuring their depth and breadth.

According to reports, locals cheered the performers in their costumes, raising awareness about the dangerous state of the roads.