Kerala Couple Ties the Knot in Hospital After Bride Meets Accident Hours Before Wedding

A heart-touching incident happened in Kerala, where a man turned hospital room into wedding venue after bride met with an road accident hours before their wedding. According to reports, Bride Avani was traveling to Kumarakom for bridal makeup, when car she was travelling in lost control and rammed into a tree early in the morning on Firday (Nov 21). Her spine was a serious injured in this incident and was rushed to Kottayam Medical College, where doctors started treating her immediately.

Groom who turned hospital emergency room into an unusual but inspiring wedding venue in Kerala and tied the knot with his bride. Wedding took place at the auspicious time despite an accident; the groom and his family proceeded with the ceremony as planned. Officials said, “Avani suffered a spinal injury and needed specialised care, so she was shifted to the private hospital in Ernakulam around noon. Sharon and his family also reached the hospital soon after. ”

Despite an accident, Avani of Kommadi, Alappuzha, and V M Sharon of Thumboli were married at VPS Lakeshore Hospital, Kochi, during the auspicious 'muhurtam' between 12:15 pm and 12:30 pm. The hospital administration, upon request from both families, facilitated the ceremony in the Emergency Department to minimise discomfort for Avani, allowing the groom to tie the 'thaali'.

Sharon and Avani were married in the presence of doctors, healthcare staff, and close relatives. Doctors reported that Avani sustained a spinal injury and will soon undergo surgery and rehabilitation.