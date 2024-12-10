‘Kutte Ki Aulad': Zoom Meeting Video of FIITJEE Chairman DK Goel Allegedly Abusing Employees During Virtual Meeting Goes Viral

The Forum For Indian Institute of Technology-Joint Entrance Examination (FIITJEE) chief DK Goel was seen allegedly abusing his employees during the official Zoom meeting video call. The coaching institute that teaches IIT Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) aspirants is once again in the headlines after its recent row over not paying salaries to its staff on time and its toxic work culture.

A latest video which is going viral online shows and can be heard that FIITJEE founder and chairman Dinesh DK Goel is seen sitting in a virtual Zoom meeting with heads of various centers and yelling, abusing at the participants during the online meeting.

The video went viral on social media platform Instagram, posted by a page name Dalimss News, a news publication website. On December 1, the pasge posted a video captioned: “FIITJEE Chairman D.K. Goel faces allegations of using abusive language during salary disputes with employees. A concerning reflection on workplace ethics and employee treatment.”

In a long form of clip uploaded on the YouTube platform, it can be heard that during the online meeting of FIITJEE’s chairman D.K. Goel with his collogues. During the ongoing meeting, someone from Thane branch raised a question, “FIITJEE Edfora invested 142 crore in other Edtech industry during the turbulence”.

Hearing this, Goel burst into the anger and started left, right and centre by yelling at him, “useless people… what kind of shit people are these? You know name of your father, the person who has written this? Nonsense. Go ask your mother who your father is. Nonsense people. Why don’t you talk about Adani investing so much money?”

He then asked loudly during the meeting, “Who is this bloody person? Throw him out of Mumbai.” During this, someone can be heard saying. “Why are you getting angry? if it is wrong…say it politely.” Then Goel is heard calling the person “bastards” and how “indecency ki hadd hai (this is the limit of indecency) whoever is this person I don’t want to see him in FIITJEE.”

He then exclaims in anger, “Agar tum apni baap ki aulad ho to ye prove kardo ye Edfora ne 142 crore invest kiye… agar baap ki aulad hai to.”

When the same person who asked the question wrote that this is available in the public domain Goel goes into a rage, screaming out abuses and curses saying, “M**ad**ch*d, public domain mein bol raha hai b*******d dekh. teri maa ki c***t. b*******d. kutte ki aulad. itni ye negative cheezein bol raha hai.”

When someone claims that the person was just asking a question, Goel states, “Manish ji, please throw out this person from FIITJEE, I don’t want to see such people. Legal please take action. I’m doing this and this person is saying things like this?”

Further in the video, Goel made extreme remarks on the person saying, “Your mother must be from red light area. I’m saying your mother must be from a red light area, go and complain to the court that I said this. Ek aadmi ki tolerance ki limit hoti hai (there is a limit to a man’s tolerance).”

The video has so far just been posted on LinkedIn and Reddit where it went viral with many people claiming that this is nothing new from D.K. Goel and FIITJEE which has a very toxic work culture. However, these claims are not verified in any official capacity.