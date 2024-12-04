Pakistan Paraglider Viral Video: Soldier Lands on Chief Guest During Event

A video from Pakistan, India’s neighbouring country, has gone viral, leaving viewers in splits. The clip, captured during an event in Pakistan, shows a soldier attempting to salute the chief guest by landing with a parachute. However, the unexpected twist during the landing has everyone laughing. Social media users have been poking fun at the incident, commenting, “This can only happen in Pakistan.”

In the video, a soldier is seen descending rapidly with a parachute, releasing trails of red and blue smoke to salute the chief guest present at the event. However, the landing goes awry as the soldier comes in so fast that he crashes-lands directly on the stage where the chief guest is seated.

Pakistani Paraglider Lands on Chief Guest

آسمان سے گِرا، سر پر اٹکا۔۔ پیراگلائیڈر نے مہمان خصوصی کے اوپر ہی پر لینڈنگ کر دی۔ 😐 pic.twitter.com/INdepcWyaW — Islamabadies (@Islamabadies) November 3, 2023

The chief guest, visibly startled by the dramatic landing, quickly gets up and flees from his seat in fear. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. According to a Khaleej Times report, the incident occurred in November 2023 during the 76th Independence Day celebrations of Gilgit-Baltistan. The video has garnered over 290,000 views on social media, with users flooding the comment sections with humorous remarks.

One user quipped, “When the average Pakistani finds out free biryani is being distributed.” Another commented, “Not a day goes by without Pakistan pulling off something like this.” A third remarked, “That landing was straight out of a Spider-Man movie—just like the Green Goblin!” Many echoed the sentiment, writing, “This can only happen in Pakistan.”

The hilarious video continues to gain traction, providing comic relief to viewers around the world.