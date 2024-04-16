Lamborghini Worth Rs 1 Crore Was Set on Fire in Hyderabad for This Reason

In shocking turnoff events Lamborghini was set on fire as owner was not able to repay debts to Ahmed. Yes, you hear right this incident took place in Hyderabad. the video of Lamborghini car worth Rs 1 crore has gone viral on social media.

As per the complaint filed by the police, Neeraj was looking to sell the Lamborghini Gallardo, and Ahmed learnt of this through his friend Aman Hyder, who came to know of this through his acquaintance, Iyan. Once Ahmed knew about the intention of Neeraj wanting to sell the car, he requested that the car be brought to Mamidipally, as there was a prospective buyer interested in the car. Aman and his friend, Hamdan brought the car and parked the car on the side of the road, as per Ahmed’s instructions.

As soon as they reached, the two saw Ahmed turn up with a few of his associates in several vehicles and enquired if Neeraj had come along. Once they realized that the owner had not come, they doused the car with petrol they had brought and set it on fire. The incident allegedly occurred due to unsettled financial disagreements with the owner.

A complaint by the individual who borrowed the car has led to the filing of a case under Section 435 IPC (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage). The police mentioned that the complete details of the event will be revealed once the investigation is completed.