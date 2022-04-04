Liberia taxi driver returned 38 lakh rupees cash found on roadside changed his life

The sincerity of a child in an African country is currently being discussed online. The boy found Rs 38 lakh in cash on the road and what he did is being appreciated everywhere.

According to the BBC, the 19-year-old boy's name is Emmanuel Tullo. He is originally from Liberia, a West African country. He used to work as a motorcycle taxi driver. However, it did not cover his daily expenses. One day he saw a bag full of Liberian and American notes on the side of the road. It contained about Rs 38 lakh. He then gave the money to his aunt and said that if anyone appealed for the money on government radio, he would return it. People began to mock Emmanuel's honesty, but he got a great reward for his honesty.

President George V gave him $10,000 and a local media owner also gave him cash, some of which was raised from audiences and listeners. And the owner of the money received donated goods worth $1,500.



Emmanuel has been admitted to the Ricks Institute, one of the most prestigious schools in Liberia.In addition, a college in the United States has offered him a full scholarship after completing his secondary education.

We tell you that most Liberian children have to leave school for a job because of poor family background. He lost his father's support at the age of 9 and had to drop out of school. At that time, he started looking for a source of income to fill his stomach. Later he started earning some money by driving a motorcycle taxi. He started living with his aunt.

Meanwhile, he found a bag of money on the side of the road which changed his life. It will take him 6 years to complete his secondary education. And at the age of 25, he will graduate. Emmanuel said he would study accounting at the university. So that he can contribute to the economy of the country. My message to all people is that it is better to be honest, don't take other people's stuff.