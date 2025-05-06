'Madam How Dare You Touch Me': Khargone School Principal and Librarian Engage in Physical Fight, Video Goes Viral

A disturbing video of School principal and Librarian having intense fight has gone viral on social media.  The incident took place at Eklavya Adarsh School in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone, around 300 kms away from the capital Bhopal. In viral video  principal and librarian seen arguing  The librarian records the argument on her phone. Enraged, the principal slaps her, snatches her phone, and flings it to the ground.

In response to which librarian says, “Madam, how dare you? Aap ne mujhe thappad kaise maara? Aap ki himmat kaise hui? (How dare you slap me?),” the librarian yells, while accusing the principal of breaking her phone. Then principal picks up the phone and throwing it again, shattering the device. While confronting principal Librarian says, "How did you break my phone? How dare you slap me?" the librarian demands.  The principal begins recording the argument on her own phone. The librarian then slaps the principal on her arm, leading to an all-out brawl between the two women.

The librarian pulls at the principal's stole. In response, the principal grabs her and beats her. "How dare you touch me?", the librarian keeps asking, to which the principal declares, "self-defense." The two keep pulling each others hair and exchanging blows. This fight stopped after a female pune intervened and both of them to step back. No one intervenes until a woman calmly asks the two fighting women to step back.

