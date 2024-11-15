Caught Red-Handed: Ujjain Sarpanch’s Wife Catches Husband with Girlfriend, Beats Her in Public (Watch Video)

A video showing a dramatic confrontation between a wife and her husband's girlfriend has gone viral on social media. The incident took place in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, in broad daylight. According to reports, the man involved is a local sarpanch who had gone on a long drive. Upon returning home, his wife caught him red-handed with his girlfriend.

In the video, the wife is seen angrily confronting the girlfriend, continuously beating her. The husband appears shocked and helpless, standing nearby.

Extra-Marital Affair Kalesh (Wife Caught her Sarpanch Husband went on a long drive with his girlfriend (after which the Sarpanch's wife beat up his GF on the middle of the Road) Ujjain Mp

pic.twitter.com/UdY7xfJgi5 — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) November 15, 2024

Also Read: Singapore Accident: Dashcam Captures High-Speed Car Hitting Woman Crossing Road While Using Phone (Watch Video)

As the altercation escalates, the girlfriend, sitting in the car, can be heard saying, "We are getting married," which further provokes the wife, who angrily reacts by hitting the woman.