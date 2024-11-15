Singapore Accident: Dashcam Captures High-Speed Car Hitting Woman Crossing Road While Using Phone (Watch Video)

A viral video has shown a shocking incident on Orchard Road in Singapore, where a woman was hit by a car while distracted by her phone. The dashboard camera footage reveals her stepping into the crosswalk while looking at her phone and ignoring the red pedestrian signal. The car, which had a green light, strikes her, causing her to fall onto the road. After the collision, the driver quickly gets out of the car to check on her, but instead of assessing her injuries, the woman sits up and checks her phone for damage. As per the information this incident took place on November 13 midnight, the video, posted on X by @OnlyBangersEth, has gone viral, racking up millions of views and sparking a wave of reactions.

Viewers were taken aback by the woman's reaction, with many commenting on her immediate instinct to check her phone. One user noted, "Her first instinct after a serious injury was to find her phone." Another said, "It's shocking that the first thing she did after getting hit was look for her phone." Several commenters shared their opinions on phone usage while walking. One advised, "Once you leave your home, your phone shouldn’t be in your hands. That’s a rule that can keep you safe on the road. You can check your phone when you arrive at your destination, or if it’s urgent, stop walking to use it."

knocked the sonic coins right out of her 😳 pic.twitter.com/KNMmriQbMn — OnlyBangers (@OnlyBangersEth) November 13, 2024

This incident follows a similar occurrence in Buenos Aires a month ago, where a man, also distracted by his phone, narrowly escaped being hit by a speeding train. In that video, he walked through barriers on the railway track without noticing the approaching train and only stepped back in time to avoid disaster, though the train brushed against him, knocking his phone from his hand and leaving him shaken on the ground.