Madhya Pradesh Horror: Forest Guards Escape Tiger Attack in Satpura Reserve, Watch the Viral Video

A viral video on social media captures a tense encounter between two forest guards and a tiger. This footage has shocked viewers and underscores the dangerous nature of the guards' work, as they often risk their lives to protect the forest and its wildlife. In this instance, the guards faced a tiger in the wild, a situation that could have become deadly.

The incident took place in the Satpura Tiger Reserve and involved the two guards, Annual and Dahal, who sensed the tiger's presence nearby. Upon realizing the threat, they quickly climbed a tree to escape. The tiger, aware that prey was near, cautiously approached them, creating a moment of high tension. For a brief period, it appeared as though the tiger might attack, but ultimately, it walked away, allowing the guards to survive.

What a story of bravery and presence of mind. Shri Annulal and Dahal - two forest guards encountered a tiger in Satpura TR while on duty. One of them captured on mobile. What it takes to save wildlife and forest on field. pic.twitter.com/SuNAadit4y — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) November 24, 2024

The video was shared on Twitter by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan (@ParveenKaswan), who commended the bravery and quick thinking of the guards. In her post, she remarked, "What a story of bravery and presence of mind. Two forest guards came face to face with a tiger in Satpura TR during their duty. This incident was captured by a person on his mobile. What can be done to save wildlife and forests?" She also noted, "This incident is from last month. Both were on duty when they heard the sound of the tiger and immediately climbed a tree. Annulal recorded the video. After the tiger left, both reached home safely."