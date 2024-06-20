Man Discovers Cockroaches in Pomegranates Used to Make Juice at Shop in Greater Noida (Watch Video)

June 20, 2024

A concerning incident occurred at a juice shop in Greater Noida where a customer found a cockroach in pomegranate juice. A viral video depicts the customer holding a container with the contaminated juice and insect.

In response to the video, Gautam Buddh Nagar Police stated it relates to a past occurrence and assured that the Food Safety Department has already taken necessary measures as per regulations. The past few days a number of similar incidents have been reported via social media which has sparked a sense of panic among people.

