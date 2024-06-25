Man Mastrubates On Busy Road: Disgusting Clip Shows Guy Flashing Private Parts In Front of a Girl

In a disturbing incident captured on camera, a man was seen exposing himself and masturbating as a young woman walked by on a countryside road in West Bengal's Basirhat district. The video, which surfaced on the social media platform X, was shared by alarmed users. The footage begins with the man on a motorcycle, initially stopping and looking back as another bike passes him. It seems he waits until the road is clear, ensuring no other vehicles are approaching.

The viral video is being said to be from #Basirhat in #WestBengal!!

See where it has become difficult for sisters and daughters to walk on the road?#viralvideopic.twitter.com/fbbuc3e1KA — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) June 24, 2024

Once the road is deserted, the man is seen repeatedly touching his private parts. As the video continues, a girl with a backpack, presumably heading to college, appears walking along the road. The man then leaves his bike, starts masturbating, and shamelessly stares at the girl. At one point, he even attempts to chase her but halts upon noticing another vehicle approaching. Eventually, the man gets back on his bike and speeds away, repeatedly looking back over his shoulder as he flees.

