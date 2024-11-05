Man Performs Twerking Stunt Mid-Air on Moving Mumbai Local Train; Video Goes Viral | WATCH

A video of a man performing a daring twerking stunt inside a crowded Mumbai Local train has gone viral on social media. The clip, uploaded by the Instagram account “Unreal Crew,” shows the man and three friends executing the dangerous move while the train is in motion.

The video, which has garnered over 29 million views, shows the man, supported by his friends, hanging from the train’s handrails while twerking.

The stunt has drawn criticism for its disregard for passenger safety and comfort. While some viewers found the video humorous and impressive, others expressed concern about the potential risks involved.

Read Also | Bangladeshi Boy Hit by Speeding Train While Making Videos Near Railway Tracks; Horrific Video Emerges

Social media has become a popular way for young people to gain fame. However, this quest for popularity can sometimes lead to dangerous situations. Many have been injured or even killed while making videos without considering their safety

Railway authorities have not yet commented on the incident. However, such stunts are illegal and can result in fines or other penalties.