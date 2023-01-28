Man takes his mother for her first international trip to Singapore

Every parents wants their child to grow up with education and makes a name for themselves. Parents have to face many difficulties for the success of the child. A man recently shared how he took his mother, who had never travelled outside her village, to Singapore. The man, Dattatray J, works as a blockchain developer in Singapore.

A few days ago, he posted two pictures of himself and his mother and wrote that he brought his mother to Singapore to show her another part of the world and his workplace.

Yesterday I could get my mom here in Singapore to show her this beautiful part of the world, and right today I have decided to take her to show my office & city area. It's hard to express the emotions and happiness that she is feeling through, Mr Dattatray wrote in the caption of his post. Imagine, the lady that has spent her whole life in the village and did not even see the airplane from a close angle, he added.

In the post, the man explained that his mother had spent her whole life in the village and had never seen an airplane from a close angle. His mother became the first one from her generation to travel abroad and the second lady from their village. The only thing that hurts me is - wish my dad would have been around to experience this! I really urge people who are traveling/traveled to show the other beautiful part of the world to your parents, irrespective of the period you are traveling for. Trust me, their happiness can not be measured, added Dattatray J.