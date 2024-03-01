Marta Puerto's Creative Resume Presentation Goes Viral After Job Loss

Marta Puerto, a former product marketing Manager, was laid off from her job, making netizens think in a unique way on their CV (Curriculum Vitae). Puerto recently shared her video in which she revealed her story after being fired from the company and demonstrated her skills and work experience.

In her video, she also showed how she became tired after applying for so many jobs and failing to get them. She soon realised that the usual method of applying for jobs was not working for her. She then made a video of her CV in a unique and entertaining way to attract employers. Her video’s concept shows that she is ‘marketing’ herself as a product.

In a viral video, she can be seen speaking in different languages. In the end, she directs the recruiters to her website, which has her detailed resume. While Puerto originally posted this clip on Vimeo just three days ago, it is already circulating across social media.

This PMM from Spain got laid off so she made this video to stand out in the job market and I loveeee itttt. It's broken LinkedIn! pic.twitter.com/emnEKVe68a — ✍️👩‍🍳🤹‍♀️ (@noheeriye) March 1, 2024

Recently, an X (formerly known as a Twitter) user shared this video and wrote, “This PMM from Spain got laid off, so she made this video to stand out in the job market, and I love it. It’s broken LinkedIn!”

Many netizens praised Puerto’s unique approach but raised eyebrows over the job market that is resulting in mass firings, and even people with impressive skills and experience are being laid off, mostly from the IT field.

Another X user wrote, “As much as I love this video, I just can’t help but wonder how exhausting the job market is. An entire generation of people can figure out whether it’s good or bad news just by reading the first word(s) of the email. It’s either congratulations or thank you, rest is immaterial.” Another commented, “Imagine laying off someone like this.” Someone observed, “Fluently speaking 5 Romance languages is so crazy – like, how do you not constantly mix things up?”

“If you’re here because you watched my video, I’m glad it worked!,” as per the Puerto’s website, marta-puerto.com. “Creative and collaborative marketer with 6+ years of experience in B2C and B2B. Proactive team player with a get-things-done attitude. Demonstrated ability to work independently in multicultural and fast-paced environments. Experience working cross-functionally with various teams, including product, sales, and marketing,” she describes herself in a bio video.