Mitchell Starc Funny Memes Take Over Social Media After Double-Strike Rocks SRH in IPL 2024 Final
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 26, 2024 08:31 PM2024-05-26T20:31:56+5:302024-05-26T20:42:24+5:30
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) fast bowler Mitchell Starc, the most expensive buy of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season at INR 24.75 crore, silenced his critics with a crucial performance in the team's final against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).
Starc, who had a sluggish start to the tournament, found his rhythm in the latter half and delivered a fiery spell in the high-pressure final. Mitchell Starc's early wickets played a key role in KKR's strong start, sparking a wave of memes on social media that celebrated his turnaround in form.
Some of the memes are mentioned below:
Jiocinema meme for Mitchell Starc form in this IPL . pic.twitter.com/3Kchpw0eWZ— Extra Cover (@_extracover_) May 26, 2024
Mitchell starc ne to ye wala meme barbad kar diya!😂🤣#KKRvsSRH#IPLpic.twitter.com/s1gzGGCu3b— जेठमजी (@Jethamji143) May 26, 2024
Mitchell starc IN #Iplfinalepic.twitter.com/NmhlJjCgBA— memes_hallabol (@memes_hallabol) May 26, 2024
Starc you beauty 💥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/ujaGFhfqhF— Cinematic Memes (@cinematicmemez) May 26, 2024
Trolls ka. Taunts ka. Memes ka. Sabka badla liya re, humara Mitchell Starc🤫 pic.twitter.com/iCcq0WdcaB— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) May 26, 2024
That fire from KKR especially starc 🔥💥 pic.twitter.com/17syhwiDBC— Cinematic Memes (@cinematicmemez) May 26, 2024
Mitchell Starc when playing knockouts pic.twitter.com/VRDFojPDI6— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) May 26, 2024
You laughed at Gautam Gambhir and Mitchell Starc !!— कट्टर KKR समर्थक 🦁🇮🇳 ™ (@KKRWeRule) May 26, 2024
They laughing at you now🦁🔥 pic.twitter.com/4Q332KXjzN
Starc pic.twitter.com/j8bUo6k3Ap— Raja Babu (@GaurangBhardwa1) May 26, 2024
