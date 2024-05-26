Mitchell Starc Funny Memes Take Over Social Media After Double-Strike Rocks SRH in IPL 2024 Final

May 26, 2024

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) fast bowler Mitchell Starc, the most expensive buy of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season at INR 24.75 crore, silenced his critics with a crucial performance in the team's final against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Starc, who had a sluggish start to the tournament, found his rhythm in the latter half and delivered a fiery spell in the high-pressure final. Mitchell Starc's early wickets played a key role in KKR's strong start, sparking a wave of memes on social media that celebrated his turnaround in form.

