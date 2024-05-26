Mitchell Starc Funny Memes Take Over Social Media After Double-Strike Rocks SRH in IPL 2024 Final

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) fast bowler Mitchell Starc, the most expensive buy of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season at INR 24.75 crore, silenced his critics with a crucial performance in the team's final against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Starc, who had a sluggish start to the tournament, found his rhythm in the latter half and delivered a fiery spell in the high-pressure final. Mitchell Starc's early wickets played a key role in KKR's strong start, sparking a wave of memes on social media that celebrated his turnaround in form.

Some of the memes are mentioned below:

Jiocinema meme for Mitchell Starc form in this IPL . pic.twitter.com/3Kchpw0eWZ — Extra Cover (@_extracover_) May 26, 2024

Starc you beauty 💥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/ujaGFhfqhF — Cinematic Memes (@cinematicmemez) May 26, 2024

Trolls ka. Taunts ka. Memes ka. Sabka badla liya re, humara Mitchell Starc🤫 pic.twitter.com/iCcq0WdcaB — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) May 26, 2024

That fire from KKR especially starc 🔥💥 pic.twitter.com/17syhwiDBC — Cinematic Memes (@cinematicmemez) May 26, 2024

Mitchell Starc when playing knockouts pic.twitter.com/VRDFojPDI6 — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) May 26, 2024