Money Stunt on Hyderabad Roads: Social Media Influencer Tosses Notes in Traffic, Viral Video Sparks Outrage

Videos shared by an influencer have now sparked outrage among netizens. In clips share on social media websites an individual was seen tossing up currency notes into the middle of the vehicular traffic in Hyderabad.

According to the Telangana Today report, the incident took place in Hyderabad's Kukatpally area. An influencer was seen throwing Rs 50,000 cash into the air to make Instagram reels, causing major traffic as a crowd rushed to gather the money in the middle of the road.

A viral video showing a YouTuber and Instagrammer tossing money into the air amidst moving traffic in Hyderabad’s Kukatpally area has… pic.twitter.com/YlohO3U3qp — Sudhakar Udumula (@sudhakarudumula) August 22, 2024

The stunt, performed to attract attention on social media videos, has drawn attention from netzines, who have called for strict action against the creator. Many have taken to X (formerly Twitter), tagging authorities such as the Rachakonda Police, Cyberabad Police, and Telangana DGP, demanding accountability for what they deem to be dangerous and irresponsible behaviour.

The content creator reportedly claimed responsibility for throwing the money and expressed intentions to continue such stunts. He also encouraged viewers to join his Telegram channel, promising rewards to those who could accurately guess the amount of money he would be throwing in future videos, further fueling concerns about the encouragement of betting.