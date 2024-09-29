Moradabad Shocker: Woman Assaults Maulana Over Molestation Attempt During Exorcism (Watch Video)

In a powerful demonstration of courage and determination, Muslim women across the country are increasingly raising their voices to demand justice and address their concerns. A recent incident in Agwanpur, located in the Civil Line police station area of Moradabad, has brought this issue to the forefront.

In a shocking turn of events, a local Maulana was accused of molesting a young girl under the pretense of performing an exorcism. The situation escalated during a Panchayat meeting when the girl’s mother confronted the accused and, in a bold act of defiance, struck him with slippers. The mother's reaction has sparked conversations about the urgent need for protective measures for women in the region, especially in light of the prevalent patriarchal norms that often silence victims.