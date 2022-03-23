Mother’s reaction after seeing her son evacuated from Ukraine will make you teary-eyed

Students who went to Ukraine for work and studies but stuck there due to the war breakout in country by Russia has almost comeback safely to India. Videos of students coming back to India and meeting thier loved ones are really emotional to watch. One such video is now doing rounds on social media where a boy meets his mother after coming back to India and his mother gets really emotional.

The video was shot at the Jodhpur airport, and been viewed over 1.2 million times so far. The video was posted by Punit Purohit on March 4. Talking to the news portal Punit said that the boy in video was his cousin who came from Ukraine on an evacuation flight on March 2.

The boy is identified as Dev Purohit, he went to Ukraine for medical studies. “It was a really difficult time for our family as we were so worried about his safety. I went to pick him up at the Jodhpur airport along with his mother and it was then I captured the video of the reunion between them and it was really emotional,” Punit said.

Meanwhile, it's been one month since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The UN’s recent data shows that 6.5 million Ukrainians have been internally displaced since the war began. Early on Wednesday, Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused Russian forces of seizing a humanitarian convoy near Mangush west of Mariupol. “Employees of the state emergency service and bus drivers have been taken captive,” he said. However, a senior US defence official informed that Russian forces are now inside Mariupol.