MP: Man spends Rs 15,000 to celebrate buying of Rs 12,000 smartphone

A shocking incident has come to light in Madhya Pradesh. A man running a tea shop has fulfilled his five-year-old daughter's wish. He has bought a mobile phone for the first time for his daughter and has brought home a large procession to remember this moment forever.

What is special is that he spent Rs 15,000 to celebrate buying of Rs 12,500 mobile phone. Dancing to the beat of the DJ, he brought the phone home. Currently, there is a lot of talk about this procession in the village. A video of the procession is going viral on social media. According to sources, the tea seller was identified as Murari Kushwaha. Murari bought a new mobile phone to fulfill his daughter's dream. He bought a phone for Rs 12,500. The grand-divine procession took off. The procession caught everyone's attention and the villagers were dancing to the beat of the DJ.

"This is the first mobile phone that we bought. That's why I brought it with procession. My daughter told me to quit alcohol and bring a mobile phone from that money. That's when I promised my daughter that I will bring her a mobile phone. I invited my friends to my house and gave them a party,"said Murari.