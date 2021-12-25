MP's private school ask name of Saif-Kareena's son in 6th class test paper

We always thinks to send our children in best school, and ended up sending them to the private schools which demands lakhs of fee in order to give best education. But after reading this case you will shock, and will also think before to send your children to the private schools.



Tthe private school in Madhya Pradesh, Academic Heights Public School has asked 6th class student, Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son name as an current affair General Knowladge question during the exam.

The question reads “Write the full name of the son of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan.” The fifth question was also very weird, which asked “Who is the dictator of North Korea?”



After which the school received show-cause notice from the Madhya Pradesh school education department, District parents’ association president, Anish Jharjhare also expressed his thoughts on this incident he said, “How can the school administration ask the students such non-serious questions? Instead of asking students about historical icons and other legends, they asked for the full name of the son of a Bollywood couple.”



Despite giving many calls and notices the haven't responded in this regards yet, District education officer Sanjeev Bhalerao said, “We have served a show-cause notice to the school. On the basis of the reply, we will take action against the school. We will also check the question papers of other classes.”