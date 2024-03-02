Mukesh Ambani Gets Emotional During Anant Ambani’s Emotional Speech at Pre-Wedding Event; Watch Video

Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, became emotional and teared up during a speech by his son Anant, who thanked his parents for their support during his health struggles.

Anant, who is set to marry Radhika Merchant, spoke at pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar. He said, "My father and mother have always stood by me, and they have made me feel that if I think I can do something, I'll do it."

The younger Ambani has battled obesity since childhood. His mother, Nita Ambani, previously mentioned his asthma, which complicates weight management.

Anant also expressed gratitude to his mother for organizing the festivities. He stated, "Thank you, Mumma, for all that you've done. All this is created by my Mumma and no one else. My mother has gone all out. For the last four months, she has worked, I think, 18-19 hours a day. I am extremely grateful to Mumma."

The couple kicked off the pre-wedding festivities earlier this week with a community feast, hosting thousands of people from neighboring villages and serving them traditional Gujarati cuisine.

The main three-day event boasts over 1,000 guests, including some of the world's wealthiest individuals. Notable attendees include Bill Gates, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and prominent Bollywood stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer Singh.

On Friday, pop star Rihanna, attending the event for the first time in India, captivated the audience with renditions of her popular hits, including "Diamonds," "Rude Boy," and "Pour It Up."