Mumbai-Agra Highway Robbery Caught on Camera: Three Thieves on Bike Steal Goods From Moving Truck in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur

Three thieves robbing goods from a moving truck were recorded by another person driving on the same road. The names of the robbers are still unknown. The incident is said to have occurred on the Agra-Mumbai National Highway in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur.

The robbery video has gone viral on the internet. In a 25-second clip, it can be seen that three people climb onto the roof of the loaded truck while a biker follows the lorry from behind. They throw a yellow sack of goods onto the road from the moving truck and then get back down onto the bike.

ये वीडियो आगरा-मुंबई नेशनल हाईवे पर मध्यप्रदेश में शाजापुर जिले की है। बाइक सवार 3 चोर चलते ट्रक से सामान चुरा रहे हैं। हालांकि इस घटना में ऐसा भी लगता है, जैसे ट्रक ड्राइवर की मिलीभगत हो। चोरी होने तक ट्रक साइड चलता रहा। चोरी पूरी होते ही ट्रक की साइड बदल गई... pic.twitter.com/FfhIZHpJps — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) May 25, 2024

It is also suspected that the truck driver may be involved in the robbery. However, there are no official statements about this from the police or state officials, and the date and time of the incident are not yet known.