Couple Kissing on Bike in Rajasthan: Girl and Boy Caught on Camera Locking Lips on Moving Two-Wheeler in Kota; Video Goes Viral

A video clip of a couple involved in a public display of affection (PDA) on a two-wheeler in Rajasthan's Kota district has surfaced on social media.A couple was caught on camera performing a dangerous kissing stunt on a speeding Bike on National Highway. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

In a viral clip, a girl and a boy kiss while riding a bike at a high speed. Watching the video footage, it is clear that the romancing couple is also flouting traffic rules.

Couple Indulge in 'PDA' on Bike in Rajasthan

The video is said to have been shot near Bundi Road Herbal Garden on National Highway-52 in Kota. However, we don't know when it was recorded.

Kota Additional Superintendent of Police Dilip Saini said the police have been informed about this matter, and an investigation is underway.