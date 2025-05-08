‘My Dream Remains Unfulfilled’: Rohit Sharma’s Retirement From Test Cricket Leaves Young Fan in Tears (Watch Video)

Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma shocked fans on Thursday by announcing his retirement from Test cricket while the IPL 2025 season is underway. The veteran opener shared the news abruptly through an Instagram story, leaving fans surprised and disappointed. Soon after the announcement, social media was flooded with reactions from cricket enthusiasts. One particular video of a heartbroken fan has caught the attention of many. The fan, identified as Ziniya Debnath, is seen crying uncontrollably after learning about Rohit's retirement. In the viral video, she is seen telling her mother about the news and expressing her sorrow.

“I do not feel good at all. I wanted to go to the stadium and watch Rohit play in a Test match. That dream will never come true now. Rohit has left Test cricket. My dream remains unfulfilled,” Jiniya says in the video.

She adds, “You will not understand. I had hoped that Rohit Sharma would win the World Test Championship. I wanted to see him become the first Indian captain to lift the WTC trophy.” Several fans expressed similar sentiments in the comment section of the video.

Rohit Sharma had recently led Team India in two consecutive Test series losses. New Zealand handed India a whitewash on home soil, and the team also lost the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Team India is scheduled to tour England in June 2025. There had been speculation that Rohit would not be considered for the Test captaincy on the tour. His retirement announcement came around the same time these discussions were taking place.