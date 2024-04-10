"At Least Paying Better Than TCS": Netizens React to Momo Shop's Ad Offering Rs 25,000 Salary for Helper Position
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 10, 2024 06:02 PM2024-04-10T18:02:59+5:302024-04-10T18:13:58+5:30
A momo shop's job advertisement offering a Rs 25,000 monthly salary for a helper-cum-worker position has gone viral on social media platform X (Formerly Twitter).
The advertisement, written in Hindi and translated as "Helper-cum-worker required. Salary - Rs 25,000," was shared on social media platform X on April 8th. The post, which included a picture of the shop's work area, quickly gained traction, garnering nearly 90,000 views in just two days.
The high salary offer has sparked a debate online, with some netizens comparing it to the starting salaries of college graduates. One X user commented, "At least this Momo shop is paying better than TCS and HCl," referring to two major Indian companies.
At least this Momo shop is paying better than TCS and HCl 😄— Sarim (صارم) (@silenttechi) April 9, 2024
“Working hours 11am to 12pm + whole day on feet + no paid holiday + no insurance. Average college students can barely study for 3 hours by sitting a place they'll work for 13 hours…,” wrote another.
Another said: "I've been seeing this trend with riders of Swiggy and Zomato also. They say they get a better pay of around 25 to 30 K whereas a nurse in a private hospital makes around 20-22K per month and she deals with human health."