"At Least Paying Better Than TCS": Netizens React to Momo Shop's Ad Offering Rs 25,000 Salary for Helper Position

A momo shop's job advertisement offering a Rs 25,000 monthly salary for a helper-cum-worker position has gone viral on social media platform X (Formerly Twitter).

The advertisement, written in Hindi and translated as "Helper-cum-worker required. Salary - Rs 25,000," was shared on social media platform X on April 8th. The post, which included a picture of the shop's work area, quickly gained traction, garnering nearly 90,000 views in just two days.

The high salary offer has sparked a debate online, with some netizens comparing it to the starting salaries of college graduates. One X user commented, "At least this Momo shop is paying better than TCS and HCl," referring to two major Indian companies.

“Working hours 11am to 12pm + whole day on feet + no paid holiday + no insurance. Average college students can barely study for 3 hours by sitting a place they'll work for 13 hours…,” wrote another.

Another said: “I’ve been seeing this trend with riders of Swiggy and Zomato also. They say they get a better pay of around 25 to 30 K whereas a nurse in a private hospital makes around 20-22K per month and she deals with human health.”