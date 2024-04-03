"While Chasing 182, RCB Couldn't...": Netizens Slam RCB's Performance Following Loss to LSG in IPL 2024 (See Tweets)

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) were defeated by the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 28 runs in the 15th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on Tuesday, April 2, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

As soon as RCB lost their second home match, netizens on X (formerly Twitter) roasted RCB.

Here’s Netizens Reacted:

While chasing 182, RCB couldn't even chase Mayank Yadav's top speed — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 2, 2024

RCB, MI and CSK in points table pic.twitter.com/ixOMAqhSWg — Desi Bhayo (@desi_bhayo88) April 2, 2024

If choking is an olympic sport, RCB will be a silver medalist every time. — Xavier Uncle (@xavierunclelite) April 2, 2024

Seriously man... In what world did I even decide to become an RCB fan. Ugh. — Jaanvi🏏 (@that_shutterbug) April 2, 2024

Sorry performance in bowling, batting and fielding tonight, RCB looking most mediocre team so far this season — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 2, 2024

RCB ~ 1st Team to get all out in 2024 IPL#RCBvsLSG — 𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 (@Shebas_10dulkar) April 2, 2024

Bangalore won the toss and elected to bowl first. RCB and LSG made notable changes to their playing XIs. The home team brought in Reece Topley for Alzarri Joseph, while LSG replaced the injured Mohsin Khan with Yash Thakur. KL Rahul returned directly to the playing XI after playing the previous match as an impact player.

He joined Quinton de Kock at the top of the order, and de Kock dominated the RCB bowlers in the powerplay. Rahul, however, was cautious in his approach. Despite de Kock's blitz, LSG lost their captain on the third ball of the sixth over for 20 runs.

Devdutt Padikkal, who came in next, struggled to score, slowing LSG's run rate and allowing RCB back into the match. His 11-ball knock ended with just 6 runs. After 10 overs, LSG were at 84/2.

The arrival of Marcus Stoinis provided the much-needed boost. He played aggressively, scoring 24 runs off 15 balls in a 56-run partnership with de Kock. The opening batsman fell short of a century, dismissed by Topley for 81. Nicholas Pooran then played an explosive innings of 40 runs, guiding LSG to a competitive total of 181/5.

Chasing the target, RCB got off to a disastrous start, losing their key batsmen Virat Kohli (22), Faf du Plessis (19), and Glenn Maxwell inside the powerplay. Cameron Green followed suit in the eighth over. Mayank Yadav was the bowling hero for LSG, dismissing Kohli, Maxwell, and Green.

A 36-run partnership between Rajat Patidar and Anuj Rawat offered some hope for RCB, but neither could convert it into a big score. Mahipal Lomror's late flourish of 33 runs off 13 balls wasn't enough, and RCB were bowled out for 153. Mayank Yadav was the pick of the LSG bowlers, finishing with figures of 3/14. He also broke his own record for the fastest ball of IPL 2024, clocking 156.7 kph, surpassing his previous best of 155.8 kph.