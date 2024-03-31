Badi Door Se Aye Hein, Noida: Man's ₹62 Uber Auto Ride Ends with ₹7.66 Crore Bill, Company Responds

A video of an Uber customer in Noida receiving bill worth crores has gone viral on social media. Deepak Tenguriya booked an auto ride through Uber India, expecting a fare of just ₹ 62 but he was shocked when he received bill worth crores, on Friday.

After reaching at location Deepak, he received a hefty bill of ₹ 7.66 crore on his app, even without the driver ending the ride. This incident came to light when Deepak's friend Ashish Mishra on Friday shared a clip of X (formerly Twitter). In the video, the two can be heard discussing the huge bill that Mr Deepak has received.

Viral clip shows Mr. Deepak reviewing his Uber bill, repeating the staggering amount mentioned. When asked by Mr. Ashish about the bill's worth, Mr. Deepak responded with "Rs 7,66,83,762." He then displayed his phone screen to the camera, revealing that he was charged ₹1,67,74,647 as the "Trip fare."

Additionally, his waiting time cost amounted to ₹5,99,09189, with a ₹75 deduction labeled as a promotion cost. Mr. Deepak voiced his disagreement, arguing that waiting charges shouldn't apply since the driver didn't have to wait for him. A voice off-camera questioned whether GST charges were included in the bill, to which Mr. Deepak promptly denied. He then joked about never having counted so many zeros in one go before.

Hey, sorry to hear about the trouble. Please allow us sometime while we are looking into this issue for you. We will get back to you with an update,” wrote Uber India Support.

Read More: Woman Puts Baby in Fridge While Talking On Phone, Video Goes Viral (Watch)

