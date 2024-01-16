One Candle in Front of Each Plate: Netizens After IndiGo Flight Delay Turns Runway Into Open-Air Dining Space

Passengers on an IndiGo flight faced significant delays due to fog, leading to an unusual response. A video circulated on social media shows passengers sitting on the airport runway, having their meals during the extended wait. According to the reports, the flight, initially scheduled to depart from Goa or Delhi at 9:15 am on January 14, eventually took off in the evening and landed in Mumbai at 5:12 am on January 15.

This surprising revelation sent shockwaves through social media, sparking a firestorm of reactions. One netizen took to X (formerly known as Twitter), saying, One candle in front of each plate & Indigo could have charged them for a candle lit dinner under the stars.

They must have charged the passengers for this amazing under the sky, out-of-the-plane dining experience. In the US, indigo would have been punished badly for this. @Officejmscindia are you listening?

IndiGo has not yet commented on these incidents or provided details on any actions taken in response to the altercations and the unique runway dining event. The videos have drawn attention to the challenges faced by passengers during the prolonged delay, leading to creative expressions of frustration.