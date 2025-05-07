Pakistani News Anchor Breaks Down on Live TV After Operation Sindoor Strike; Video Surfaces

In a decisive and coordinated military move, the Indian Army and Indian Air Force jointly executed Operation Sindoor, targeting terror camps across the Line of Control in Pakistan. The operation was launched in direct retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of several innocent civilians and drew nationwide outrage. In Pakistan, the aftermath of the strike led to dramatic scenes in the media. A video of a Pakistani news anchor breaking down live on air while covering the story has gone viral across social media platforms. Many netizens pointed out the anchor’s emotional reaction stands in stark contrast to the lack of condemnation during the Pahalgam attack.

A Pakistani News Anchor Started Crying on Live TV after India's 🇮🇳 Operation Sindhoor against Pakistan 🇵🇰



~ What's your take on this 🤔 pic.twitter.com/BhJFkvih2C — Richard Kettleborough (@RichKettle07) May 7, 2025

According to official sources, nine terror camps located in Pakistan were struck and completely neutralized in a swift and precise operation that lasted only 23 minutes. Initial reports suggest that over 80 terrorists were eliminated in the strikes, marking one of the most significant counter-terror responses in recent years. The Ministry of Defence confirmed that the operation was meticulously planned, with real-time intelligence inputs and high-level coordination between the Army and the Air Force. Advanced air surveillance, precision-guided munitions, and ground-based monitoring ensured the mission's success with no reported casualties on the Indian side. The Indian government stated that the operation sends a clear message against terrorism, reinforcing that any act of terror on Indian soil will invite a strong and immediate response. “We will not tolerate terrorism in any form. Our forces are prepared, and our resolve is unshakable,” a senior government official said.