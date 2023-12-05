Pakistani woman to marry Indian boyfriend, overcomes visa hurdles

In yet another story of love transcending borders, following Seema Haider's footsteps, another Pakistani woman is all set to cross the border to be with her beloved. On Tuesday, December 5th morning, Jawaria Khanam from Karachi, Pakistan, is set to cross the Attari-Wagah Border in Amritsar to marry Samir Khan from West Bengal. Samir Khan and his family will be there to receive Jawaria Khanam's family. As per India TV sources, Khan's family is currently staying in a village named Gurdaspur. After crossing the border, the couple plans to head to Kolkata. As per the reports, the Indian government had initially denied a visa to the Pakistani national. However, with the efforts of a Punjab-based activist, Khanam secured a 45-day visa, which they intend to extend after their official wedding ceremony.

Love ka mamla hai https://t.co/GivsLLSo4M — Atulkrishan (@iAtulKrishan1) November 12, 2023

This isn't the first instance of such cross-border relationships. Previously, Seema Haider made headlines when she crossed the Indian border via Nepal with her four children. She later married Sachin Meena, a man based in Noida. Their relationship garnered widespread attention in both traditional and social media, but it also faced scrutiny from Indian investigative agencies. Similarly, Anju, now known as Fatima, went to Pakistan in July to marry her Facebook friend Nasrullah. However, she recently returned to India via the Wagah Border. Following interrogation by agencies, she was taken to Amritsar airport. Initially, the couple had stated that they had no plans to get married and would return to India on August 20 when her visa expires. However, Pakistani media later reported that the couple had indeed married a day after making such claims. These incidents highlight the complexities and attention that cross-border relationships can attract.