Passenger with no flying experience lands safely after pilot suffers medical emergency

The pilot of the plane suffered a medical emergency while flying in the air and then a passenger with no flying experience successfully landed a small plane. This passenger had no experience of flying. However, a Cessna Caravan was successfully landed on the runway. The incident took place in Florida, USA. According to WPBF TV, the shocking incident took place at the Palm Biz International Airport. The man landed the plane safely with the help of air traffic controllers. "I was in a very difficult situation at the time," said the passenger.

"Our pilot fell unconscious," a Cessna Caravan passenger told Air Traffic Control. I don't know anything about flying. At that time the plane was about 112 km away from the destination. According to Cessna, the 38-foot-long aircraft can fly at a speed of 346 km per hour. It can seat 14 people. According to reports, the air traffic controller helped the passenger get off the plane. The ATC helped trace the plane. The plane was flying 40 km north of Palm Beach in Boca Raton. From there the traffic control guided the passenger. This led to a safe landing of the aircraft.