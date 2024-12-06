Paytm Founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma Praises Uber Driver’s Success Story as 'Driving Success' (Watch Video)

A video is currently going viral on social media, featuring a conversation between an Uber driver and a migrant worker. The video has caught widespread attention, particularly due to the claim that the Uber driver earns Rs 80,000 per month. The video was shared by Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar, who praised the impact of new technology companies in India for creating revolutionary changes, boosting employment, and contributing to the country's economy.

He highlighted the role of technology companies in generating good wages, contracts, and job opportunities, along with the visibility of services like fast delivery, local travel, and Paytm QR codes everywhere.

In the viral video, the Uber driver is asked by a migrant worker how much he earns. The driver responds, saying he earns between Rs 80,000 and Rs 85,000 per month by working 13 hours a day. He further explains that he enjoys the freedom of being his own boss, working when he wants, and taking breaks whenever he chooses. The migrant worker seems surprised and questions whether such earnings are true. The driver insists that hard work and the flexibility of the job allow him to earn this amount.

Also Read: Pune Drunk-And-Drive Accident: 19-Year-Old Hits Multiple Vehicles in Baner, Mob Pelt Stones at Car (Watch Video)

India’s new-age technology firms have sparked a revolution in job creation at scale, generating crores of well-paying jobs that fuel our local economy. These colleagues are building a digital services ecosystem that the world admires—quick deliveries, local rides, and Paytm QR at… pic.twitter.com/epR7wefu9g — Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) December 6, 2024

After the video went viral, Vijay Shekhar shared it on Twitter, applauding the hard work of those providing digital services. However, many netizens have reacted skeptically to the claims in the video. One user pointed out that if the driver truly earns Rs 80,000 per month, this will mean approximately Rs 205 per hour, or Rs 8 per km. The user argued that, considering expenses like petrol, commission, and rest time, it's unlikely that such consistent earnings are possible.

They also noted that running a Platina bike at Rs 70 per liter of petrol for 26 km per hour over 13 hours a day would result in significant fuel costs, further questioning the video's accuracy.