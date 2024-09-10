"Poor and Worst Stadium …": Netizens React as Day 2 of AFG vs NZ One-Off Test in Greater Noida Called Off Due to Wet Outfield

Published: September 10, 2024 04:37 PM

Netizens expressed disappointment and frustration as the first two days of the one-off Test between Afghanistan and New Zealand ...

Netizens expressed disappointment and frustration as the first two days of the one-off Test between Afghanistan and New Zealand were abandoned due to a wet outfield at the Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground on Tuesday, September 10.

Heavy rainfall on Monday had left the venue waterlogged, and despite the groundstaff's efforts to dry the surface using fans and super soppers, the outfield remained unfit for play. The abandonment marked the second consecutive day of no cricket, following a similar fate on Day 1.

Social media users reacted to the situation with a mix of humor and criticism.

The backlash has intensified with reports of poor catering practices, including the use of tap water from washrooms.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board tweeted about the abandonment, expressing their disappointment and acknowledging the efforts made to prepare the ground.

With the Test series on the brink of being washed out, cricket fans will be hoping for improved weather conditions on Day 3 to witness the highly anticipated clash between Afghanistan and New Zealand.

