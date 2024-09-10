"Poor and Worst Stadium …": Netizens React as Day 2 of AFG vs NZ One-Off Test in Greater Noida Called Off Due to Wet Outfield

Netizens expressed disappointment and frustration as the first two days of the one-off Test between Afghanistan and New Zealand were abandoned due to a wet outfield at the Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground on Tuesday, September 10.

Heavy rainfall on Monday had left the venue waterlogged, and despite the groundstaff's efforts to dry the surface using fans and super soppers, the outfield remained unfit for play. The abandonment marked the second consecutive day of no cricket, following a similar fate on Day 1.

Social media users reacted to the situation with a mix of humor and criticism.

It's second day of an important test Match but no toss yet. Just watch the ground's situation it's absolutely hilarious. This is never an international match stadium. Poor and worst stadium we have ever seen Greater Noida...😞💔 pic.twitter.com/mV24uemNPG — Nasro Salik (@NasroSalik) September 10, 2024

Will BCCI apologize for this?

There will be no play today due to bad outfield #NzvsAfg#AFGvNZ#BCCIpic.twitter.com/KDWWrAqlRD — Deepak singh (@Deepaks16615035) September 10, 2024

Day 1 - Called Off due to wet outfield.



Day 2 - Called Off due to wet outfield.



- No rain for 2 days, but still no play in Noida. pic.twitter.com/mSgwKoaL8s — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 10, 2024

The backlash has intensified with reports of poor catering practices, including the use of tap water from washrooms.

Pathetic this from @BCCI. Could have given them Lucknow, Dehradun or Kotla. If conflict with any T20 series,then schedule for some other time. This is disrespectful towards AFG team. Don't host them if u can't respect them.@ICC@ESPNcricinfo#nzvsafg#CricketTwitter#WTC25https://t.co/ibVhqgME76 — Yash Tralshawala (@yashtralshawala) September 10, 2024

The Afghanistan Cricket Board tweeted about the abandonment, expressing their disappointment and acknowledging the efforts made to prepare the ground.

Day 2 Abandoned! 😕



Day 2 of the one-off #AFGvNZ Test has officially been called off. Despite multiple efforts to dry the surface, the outfield remained unfit for play.#AfghanAtalan | #AFGvNZ | #GloriousNationVictoriousTeampic.twitter.com/IB1GpKOZhw — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) September 10, 2024

With the Test series on the brink of being washed out, cricket fans will be hoping for improved weather conditions on Day 3 to witness the highly anticipated clash between Afghanistan and New Zealand.