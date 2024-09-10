AFG vs NZ: Day Two of Afghanistan-New Zealand Test Called Off Due to Wet Outfield

The second day of the one-off Test match between Afghanistan and New Zealand was called off on Tuesday, September 10 due to persistent wet conditions on the outfield at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex.

Despite favorable weather conditions, the ground continued to suffer from poor drainage and uneven surfaces. Despite desperate attempts by ground staff to improve the situation, including digging up portions of the outfield and adding dry soil and grass, the playing conditions remained far below Test match standards.

The match, which was scheduled to begin on September 9, has faced significant delays due to these issues. Even the toss on Day 1 was postponed as the outfield was deemed unplayable. The stadium, which was set to host its first-ever Test match, has yet to see a ball bowled.

The lack of a proper drainage system at the stadium has been a major contributor to the ongoing problems. While rain delays are common in cricket, modern venues are typically equipped with advanced drainage systems to minimize disruptions. The Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex's inability to cope with the situation has cast doubt on its readiness to host Test matches.