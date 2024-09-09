ICC World Test Championship Points Table: Sri Lanka Moves Up to 5th After ENG vs SL 3rd Test 2024 – Check the Latest Standings

The International Cricket Council has released the updated ICC World Test Championship Points Table following the third and final Test between England and Sri Lanka at Kennington Oval.

Sri Lanka's victory in the final Test has propelled them to the fifth spot in the standings with a percentage of 42.86. England has dropped to sixth place with a percentage of 42.19. Prior to this match, England was ranked fifth with a percentage of 45.00, while Sri Lanka was in seventh place with a percentage of 33.33.

Take a Look at the Latest Standings:

Pos Team Played Won Lost Draw Ded Points PCT 1 India 9 6 2 1 2 74 68.52 2 Australia 12 8 3 1 10 90 62.50 3 New Zealand 6 3 3 0 0 36 50.00 4 Bangladesh 6 3 3 0 3 33 45.83 5 Sri Lanka 7 3 4 0 0 36 42.86 6 England 16 8 7 1 19 81 42.19 7 South Africa 6 2 3 1 0 28 38.89 8 Pakistan 7 2 5 0 8 16 19.05 9 West Indies 9 1 6 2 0 20 18.52

England vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test Highlights

The third Test, played at the Kennington Oval, ended on Day 4 with Sri Lanka clinching an 8-wicket victory. After winning the toss and choosing to bowl, Sri Lanka dismissed England for 325 in their first innings. England's top scorers were Ben Duckett with 86 runs and Ollie Pope with 154 runs.

Sri Lanka's batting struggled initially but was rescued by Pathum Nissanka (64), Kamindu Mendis (64), and Dhananjaya de Silva (69), who helped their team reach 263 runs.

The end of a long wait for Sri Lanka 🙌



Nissanka's terrific ton helps the Lankan Lions defeat England in a Test match for the first time in 10 years! 👏#ENGvSLonFanCodepic.twitter.com/WCZO7IUMNO — FanCode (@FanCode) September 9, 2024

In the second innings, Sri Lanka's bowlers delivered a crucial performance, dismissing England for just 156 runs. Lahiru Kumara took 4 wickets, Vishwa Fernando 3, Asitha Fernando 2, and Milan Rathnayake 1.

Chasing 219, Sri Lanka’s Pathum Nissanka played a stellar knock of 127 not out from 107 balls, leading his team to victory. This win marks only Sri Lanka's fourth Test victory on English soil, having previously won in 1998, 2006, and 2014. The series concluded with England winning 2-1.