Power Outage in Utah: More than 800 Homes Left Without Electricity In US After Woman Damages Substation Transformer (Watch Video)

A Utah woman left over 800 people without power for hours after she climbed a substation transformer and damaged equipment during a 'mental health episode'. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media. In the the video, the woman could be seen hugging equipment when the officials tried to persuade her to come down. The officials also cut off the electricity to more than 800 homes to ensure the woman did not get electrocuted.

pic.twitter.com/pDDgRn3jqW — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) November 14, 2024

Later in the video , the woman could be seen dangling from the heavy-duty wire before jumping into a cherry picker. The female was later taken into custody and transported to the hospital. Dave Eskelsen, a representative of Rocky Mountain Power, confirmed with ABC4.com that a person went into a substation and began damaging a control panel shortly before 11 a.m. Eskelsen said system dispatchers quickly cut the power and police were able to take the person out of the substation. Eskelsen said approximately 800 customers were without service from around 11 a.m. to shortly before 1 p.m. when it was restored.