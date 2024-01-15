Punjab Man Dresses as Girlfriend to Cheat in Exam Arrested, Uses Lipstick and Bengali Saree

There have been numerous instances of individuals using dummy candidates to take exams on behalf of students. Still, a young man in Punjab took it to another level by disguising himself as his girlfriend. The incident occurred during an exam at DAV Public School in Kotakpura on January 7. Angrej Singh, a resident of Fazilka, donned a saree, lipstick, and even red bangles to appear as his girlfriend, Paramjit Kaur. However, the school authorities caught wind of the deception and promptly reported the incident to the police.

According to police reports, Angrej Singh had gone to the exam centre, creating a fake voter card and an Aadhaar card to assume his girlfriend's identity for the exam. Unfortunately for him, the biometric device used at the examination centre revealed his fakeness, as his fingerprints did not match the registered data. Consequently, he not only failed in his attempt but also ended up getting exposed.

The police have registered a case against the accused youth, and further investigation into the matter is ongoing. This incident sheds light on how some individuals may manipulate the examination system and the measures in place to prevent such fraudulent activities.