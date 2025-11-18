Rajasthan: Kota Petrol Pump Run by 22 Prisoners Stuns Customers With Professional Service

In Kota, Rajasthan, an innovative initiative is transforming the lives of inmates by helping them move toward independence and dignity. A petrol pump operated under the supervision of the prison administration is offering prisoners employment and giving them a chance to reconnect with mainstream society, reported NDTV Rajasthan. Those convicted inmates who maintain good conduct are kept in the open jail and are allowed to step out for work. By distancing themselves from crime and embracing fresh beginnings, these prisoners are now working toward a secure future with renewed confidence, discipline, and the hope of reintegration into the community.

Near the Kota jail premises, this petrol pump currently runs under the close monitoring of the administration with active support from trained inmates, reported NDTV Rajasthan. Prisoners are assigned duties only after completing thorough professional training, ensuring they can responsibly handle customers, manage fuel supplies, and maintain discipline. Dressed in uniform, they greet visitors, fill fuel, and perform their tasks with complete accountability. They receive daily wages for their labour, which will help them rebuild their lives after release. Some former inmates have even secured jobs at other petrol pumps, proving the success of this rehabilitation model.

A new CNG station is set to open at this facility soon, reflecting the rising demand for cleaner fuel options. Officials believe the addition of this unit will significantly boost the petrol pump’s earnings and create more employment opportunities for inmates involved in rehabilitation programs. With increased revenue, the initiative will be able to support more prisoners, strengthen skill-building efforts, and expand the reintegration pathways that help inmates prepare for stable livelihoods once they complete their sentences, ultimately creating a more effective correctional ecosystem.

Customers visiting the pump say that the inmates display professional conduct and polite behaviour, which is gradually changing public perception about prisoners. According to the prison administration, providing employment and instilling responsibility are among the most powerful tools for reform. Similar petrol pumps functioning in other districts of Rajasthan are also setting an example by showing that rehabilitation goes beyond punishment. These efforts demonstrate how meaningful opportunities can open doors for inmates to return to society with dignity and a renewed sense of purpose.