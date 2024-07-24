Rajasthan Man Attacks School Children to Prove He’s Alive After Death Certificate Mix-Up

In a bizarre turn of events in Mithora village, Balotra, Rajasthan, Baburam Bhil committed a series of violent acts to prove he was still alive. Bhil, who had received a death certificate in error, found himself unable to rectify the situation through legal means. Frustrated and desperate, he chose a drastic approach to draw attention and demonstrate his existence.

On July 19, Bhil created chaos at Chuli Bera Dharana School by wielding a knife and carrying a petrol bottle. He terrorized the school, attacking two teachers and a parent. The situation escalated until the police intervened and arrested him.During interrogation, Bhil revealed that his primary motive was to counteract the erroneous death certificate, which he feared would result in his property being claimed by others.

He deliberately committed these violent acts, hoping they would force his arrest and thus provide proof of his living status in official records. The victims, including Acting Headmaster Hardayal and teacher Suresh Kumar, were seriously injured and subsequently sent to Jodhpur for medical treatment. ops said they were surprised by Baburam's statement, and are investigating the veracity of the claims.