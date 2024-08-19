Raksha Bandhan 2024: Funny Memes, Jokes and Videos to Make Your Siblings Laugh Out Loud

Raksha Bandhan, the festival celebrating the bond between siblings, is being marked this year with a healthy dose of humor online. Social media is flooded with funny memes, jokes, and videos that capture the playful dynamics of brother-sister relationships. From witty takes on the annual gift-giving ritual to relatable scenarios of sibling rivalry, the content is sure to bring a smile to anyone's face.

Check out the hilarious posts shared by netizens on Raksha Bandhan 2024:

Rakhi ke din badi bahan se masti nahi !! 😭#Rakshabandhanpic.twitter.com/CFHnRxznMi — Byomkesh (@byomkesbakshy) August 19, 2024

Boys aaj crush se durr rehna, bhai na bana le.#RakshaBandhanpic.twitter.com/SBGaHoUOyS — Atulya (@DesiMemesTweets) August 19, 2024

Read Also | Raksha Bandhan 2024: Women Don Tiger Masks To Tie Rakhis to Men in Villages, Towns Surrounding Pench Tiger Reserve in MP (Watch Video)

Raksha Bandhan, commonly known as Rakhi, is being celebrated today. It is a traditional Hindu festival dedicated to the love and bond between brothers and sisters. On this day, sisters tie a rakhi around their brothers' wrists, while brothers give gifts in return as a symbol of their love and care.

Deeply rooted in Indian culture, Raksha Bandhan has been celebrated for centuries. Hindu religious texts recount stories of sisters tying rakhi around their brothers' wrists as a gesture of protection.