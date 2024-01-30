Robbery Caught on Camera: Man in Andhra Pradesh Tries to Strangle Elderly Woman to Death in Attempt to Steal Gold Chain

A disturbing video from Andhra Pradesh has surfaced online, showing a man allegedly attempting to strangle an elderly woman to death at her house. CCTV footage captured the man, purportedly a cable technician, trying to strangle a 67-year-old woman with a towel while she was seated on the sofa at her house in Gavarapalem last week. The motive behind the attack was reportedly an attempt to steal her gold chain.

The incident occurred on the evening of January 26 at around 7:30 pm. According to an India Today report, the accused, identified as Govind, was a cable technician who frequently visited the woman’s home for work. Taking advantage of the woman being alone in the house, Govind attempted to steal her gold chain.

Warning: The following visuals may be disturbing to some viewers.

Based on a complaint lodged by the elderly woman’s family, a case was filed under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).