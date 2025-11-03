Rohit Sharma Caught Secretly Peeking at Nita Ambani’s Phone During Women’s ODI World Cup Final; Video Goes Viral

A video of former India captain Rohit Sharma peeking at Reliance Foundation founder Anil Ambani's wife Nita Ambani's phone went viral on social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter). The video is from DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, the Women's ODI World Cup final match between India Women and South Africa was played on Sunday, November 2, where Women in Blue beat Proteas to claim the first World Cup trophy.

Rohit Sharma, who was sitting next to Mumbai Indians (MI) team owner Nita Ambani with wife Ritika Sajdeh in the VIP cabin at the DY Patil Stadium, was caught on camera repeatedly peeking at her mobile phone. While watching the match, match final match Nita Ambani was using her smartphone, while the former MI captain, who was sitting on the side, was peeking at her phone to see what was going on.

The viral video has gained reactions from netizens. Some users criticised Rohit Sharma, others cracked jokes.

What’s my blud Rohit seeing in Nita's phone so seriously? 😭

pic.twitter.com/ITlxCWZFcs — mutual.stark (@mutualstark) November 2, 2025

An X user said, "mai hota to mai bhi dekhta." Another user joked, saying, "Can't text now Ro is next to me!!" One of the X users said Nita Ambani, adding goods to the e-commerce website's cart to purchase. "yahi ki madam kya kya add to cart kar rhi hain," he added.

Meanwhile, batting first, the Indian Women's Cricket team scored 298 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in 50 overs in the first innings of ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final match at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Chasing this target, South Africa was bowled out for 246 runs in 45.3 overs. With this, Team India-W won by 52 runs and became the World champions.