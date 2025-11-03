Disturbing Video of Jayden Daniels Breaking His Arm Goes Viral, Washington Commanders Loss to Seahawks

A chilling video showing Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels suffering a severe arm injury has surfaced on social media. The incident occurred during the fourth quarter of Sunday night’s game (November 2) against the Seattle Seahawks.

Daniels, who was running with the ball while the Commanders trailed 38–7, was spun around during a tackle and landed awkwardly on his left arm. Teammates immediately rushed to his side as the medical team attended to him on the field.

Disturbing video shows Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels' terrifying elbow injury vs. Seattle Seahawks.



A temporary cast was placed on Daniels’ arm for support. Although a cart was brought onto the field, he managed to walk off to the sideline and then to the locker room. This is not Daniels’ first injury of the season — he had earlier missed games due to knee and hamstring issues.

The Commanders, who made the playoffs last season with a 12–5 record during Daniels’ impressive rookie run, already came into Sunday’s game with five losses. They were down 31–7 by halftime, marking a sharp downturn from last year’s success.