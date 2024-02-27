Rohit Sharma's Childhood Coach Recalls Indiain Skipper's Confidence About Buying a Mercedes, Watch Video

Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma, known for his exceptional cricketing skills, has a remarkable journey from humble beginnings to his current status as a cricket superstar. Rohit, who leads the national team in all formats, is considered one of the finest batsmen globally.

Dinesh Lad, Rohit's childhood coach, recently shared an interesting story from the time when Rohit was selected for the Mumbai U-19 team. Lad revealed that Rohit pointed at a passing Mercedes and confidently said he would own one someday. Lad, surprised by the statement, explained the high cost of the car, but Rohit remained steadfast in his belief.

" "Once Rohit and I saw a Mercedes car, he said, 'Sir, I will buy this car one day.' I told him, 'Are you mad? These are too expensive.' But he said, 'You see, I will buy it," Lad shared during an interview with the SRG Sports Youtube channel.

Rohit Sharma made his debut in white-ball cricket for India in 2007 and has since become an integral part of the team in all three formats. His Test debut followed in 2013, and throughout his illustrious career, Rohit has featured in 58 Test matches, 262 ODIs, and 151 T20Is.

Beyond his contributions to the national team, Rohit holds the distinction of being the joint-most successful captain in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL), leading the Mumbai Indians to five titles. Notably, he also clinched the IPL title with the Deccan Chargers in 2009, placing him among the select few players to participate in all 16 seasons of the league.