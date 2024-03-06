Sachin Tendulkar, Ram Charan, Akshay Kumar, and Suriya Dance to 'Naatu Naatu' Ahead of ISPL Opening Event; Video Goes Viral

The inaugural Indian Street Premiere League (ISPL) witnessed a burst of Bollywood energy as celebrities joined actor Ram Charan in a dance performance of his Oscar-winning song "Naatu Naatu" from the film "RRR."

A video shared on social media shows Charan leading the dance on the field at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, joined by Tamil actor Suriya, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, and actor Boman Irani, who served as the ceremony's host.

The Star Studded Opening Ceremony of @ispl_t10 Begins this Evening from 5 PM Live on @SonyLIV & Opening Match Will be Played Between the Cricketers and Stars Teams before the 1st Match of the Tournament !!@AlwaysRamCharan@sachin_rt@RaviShastriOfc@Suriya_offl@akshaykumarpic.twitter.com/mRNDtnkbR3 — Trends RamCharan ™ (@TweetRamCharan) March 6, 2024

Charan, who owns the ISPL team Falcon Risers Hyderabad, was joined by fellow team owners Kumar (Srinagar Ke Veer) and Suriya (Chennai). Tendulkar is the owner of Team Master's 11.

Bollywood witnessed a moment of camaraderie as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan took to the stage during the pre-wedding festivities for billionaire Mukesh Ambani's son Anant and his fiancee Radhika Merchant.

Fans hoping for a collaboration between the three Khans were treated to a brief display of their combined star power as they attempted to learn the iconic dance step from "Naatu Naatu" with Charan's guidance.

When the attempt faltered, Salman Khan led the group in a performance of his towel dance move from the song "Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din" from the film "Mujhse Shaadi Karogi," joined by Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

The Khans then danced to their individual signature songs, "Masti Ki Pathshaala" (Khan) and "Chaiyya Chaiyya" (Shah Rukh Khan), before coming together for "Naacho Naacho," the Hindi version of "Naatu Naatu," concluding with Shah Rukh Khan's signature pose.