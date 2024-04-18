"Sex Is My Source of Energy" : Mahua Moitra's Alleged Reply to Journalist Sparks Online Frenzy (Watch Video)

Mahua Moitra found herself embroiled in controversy on Thursday after a video of her went viral, where she allegedly stated that her source of energy is "sex." During an election campaign in West Bengal's Krishnanagar, she responded to a local Bengali TV reporter's question about her energy source, stating that "sex" is what energises her. However, soon after the video went viral, the interviewer, Tamal Saha, in a tweet on X claimed that Mahua replied to his question by saying, "Eggs" and the truth is that trolls are interpreting it as "sex."Taking to X, Saha clarified that when he asked Moitra about her source of energy, Moitra replied eggs.Sharing a longer version of the interview, the reporter said that the audio is being tampered deliberately.

If that's what's on her mind always, what kinda public service she would be offering... pic.twitter.com/WXlIMNtbrx — Roop Darak (Modi Ka Parivar) (@RoopDarak) April 18, 2024

Let me clarify, since this is my interview.



I asked @MahuaMoitra : What’s your source of energy in the morning.



Mahua Moitra replied : EGGS …(anda, dim)



This is ridiculous how the bhakt mandali has distorted it to make it sound like s*x. The audio is being tampered… — Tamal Saha (@Tamal0401) April 18, 2024

Moitra was expelled by the Lok Sabha Speaker in connection with alleged cash-for-query scam. After being expelled, she had slammed the BJP-led Centre and termed her expulsion as “hanging by a Kangaroo court”. The TMC entrusted her again to hand over the seat to the party in the upcoming elections. She has been pitted against BJP candidate Amrita Roy. Congress and TMC were a part of the Opposition's I.N.D.I.A bloc in West Bengal, however, no seat sharing talks could take shape, leading to both parties contesting the elections on their own. TMC and Congress indulged heated war of words in the run-up to the elections. Mamata Banerjee announced that her party would contest on all 42 seats in the state.



