Shirish Gawas, Who Showcased Konkan’s Traditional Life Through ‘Red Soil Stories’ YouTube Channel, Passes Away

Renowned YouTuber Shirish Gawas, who introduced the traditional lifestyle and food culture of Konkan through his YouTube channel Red Soil Stories, passed away on Saturday morning, August 1. He is survived by his wife, daughter, mother, father and sister.

Shirish and Pooja Gawas's YouTube channel, Red Soil Stories, gained popularity for presenting the rich traditions and rural lifestyle of Konkan. The highly educated couple quit their jobs in Mumbai during the COVID-19 pandemic and decided to settle in Sasoli Pataye village in Dodamarg taluka of Sindhudurg district in Maharashtra.

Also Read | Who Is Ashima Mittal? IAS Officer from Jaipur Takes Charge as Jalna District Collector.

Shirish shared their experiences living a traditional life in Konkan through the channel, focusing on regional culture, daily life and cuisine. Just a few days ago, the couple enthusiastically celebrated their daughter’s first birthday.

Shirish Gawas passed away this morning after a brief illness, leaving his family and followers in deep sorrow. Fans across the country are mourning the untimely loss of the content creator who brought the essence of rural Konkan into their homes.