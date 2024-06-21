Shocking! Ahmedabad Customer Discovers Dead Rat in Sambar at Local Eatery (Watch Video)

Health department officials from the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) recently inspected a restaurant following a concerning complaint. A customer claimed to have found a dead rat in the sambar served at Devi Dosa Palace. The incident, captured on video, went viral on social media, prompting widespread concern and demands for action. Reports indicate that the restaurant took no action when notified by the customer about the serious food safety issue. Subsequently, AMC officials sealed the establishment. The owner, Alpesh Kevadiya, received a notice citing poor hygiene and sanitary conditions.

#WATCH | Ahmedabad, Gujarat | On a dead rat found in sambar at Devi Dosa Palace, Food Safety Officer Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, Bhavin Joshi says, "...I appeal to all the business operators of Ahmedabad Corporation to be very careful with the food they serve to the… pic.twitter.com/ythqIoh6Eb — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2024

Bhavin Joshi, a Food Safety Officer from the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, addressed the incident. Speaking to ANI, he urged all business operators within the AMC to ensure the food they serve is safe to prevent such incidents.In a similar incident, a viral video showing a dead rat inside a sealed bottle of Hershey's chocolate syrup caused a stir online. Hershey's apologized in the comments of the viral post. Instagram users reported that one person was hospitalized after consuming the syrup.

The family became suspicious of the syrup's unusually thick consistency. Upon transferring it into a disposable cup and inspecting it, they discovered a dead rat. Frustrated by the lack of immediate action, the family shared their distressing experience online. Hershey’s responded by urging them to contact the company directly for a swift resolution.